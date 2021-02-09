Advertisement

‘They’re just ready to get this done,’ Independent living communities to get COVID-19 vaccine(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Like many others, a shot in the arm is something residents at Legacy Retirement Communities have been waiting for since the start of the pandemic.

“Oh my gosh they are so excited.. I am so excited for them,” said Director of Clinical Operations, Barb Scott.

Scott said they’ll be getting the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

Between all three legacy locations, 459 residents and 173 staff members will be getting the vaccine.

“It is important to keep our residents healthy, and it is important to allow them cognitive health, when they can allow their family to come in, they can go out into the public,” said Scott.

Scott said there are less than 20 who are opting out.

On top of this, there will more vaccine clinics at PBA on Friday and Saturday.

The health department is hoping to vaccinate 4,800 people and will be contacting people 75 and up to set up appointments. They’re planning on more safety measures because of the cold.

“We’re working on that with police and fire and Liz’s group to see where we are at and others to make sure we can people in and out safely and quickly,” said Health Director, Pat Lopez.

As for the residents at Legacy Retirement Communities, Scott said they’re just ready for a new beginning.

“As far as residents go, I just don’t hear much hesitancy with them. They’re just ready to get this done,” said Scott.

