VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

‘The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Gray News) – A driver survived a harrowing crash when his pickup skidded off an interstate ramp just west of Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows the truck hitting a snowbank on Saturday morning and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. Two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant,” the department’s Twitter account said. “The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.”

Authorities took the driver to a local hospital.

