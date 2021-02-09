Woman struggles with officers during arrest at Walmart

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a woman struggled while being arrested at a Walmart after being caught shoplifting roughly $85 worth of merchandise.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to the Walmart on 27th and Superior Streets for a report of shoplifting.

LPD said responding officers spoke with employees who identified a woman who was trying to leave the store without paying for several items.

While officers approached the woman, LPD said she tried evading the officer. According to police, the officer told the woman to stop and tried taking her into custody.

Officers said the woman resisted in a lengthy struggle with the officer until more officers arrived to help in taking her into custody.

The woman was identified as Brandy Wolford.

LPD said officers found she had roughly $85 worth of unpaid merchandise in her purse and pockets. According to police, she stole things like shampoo, nail polish and makeup.

Once at the jail, LPD said staff found a bag with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine that fell on the floor while changing into jail attire.

LPD said based on previous convictions, Wolford was arrested for felony 3rd subsequent theft by shoplifting charges, felony resisting arrest charges, and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers said the responding officer suffered multiple scrapes, abrasions and a cut to the hand that did not require medical attention.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.