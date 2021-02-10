75% occupancy for NSAA winter sub-district, district games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Schools Activities Association has put into effect updated winter postseason protocols as we near sub-districts and district games.

The NSAA is implementing the following requirements for host schools of all NSAA winter sub-district and district contests.

Active participants are permitted, but not required, to wear face coverings during competition/performance.

Coaches and non-active participants are required to wear face coverings at all times.

Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times

Attendance is restricted to 75 percent of occupancy unless local health departments or host schools are more restrictive

The host school may establish additional requirements. Any additional requirements implemented by the host school must be the same for all participants, officials and spectators

In addition, to advance to the the winter postseason a team/individual must participate in their state qualifying contest. If an NSAA member school is unable to participate due to COVID-19, sub-district, district final and state championship contest will not be postponed or canceled.

Last month, the NSAA Board of Directors voted to keep the 2021 NSAA Girls and Boys State Basketball Championships in Lincoln.

The vote also adopted a new 5-day format to spread out the number of games played at a given location to help with COVID-19 precautions.

The games will also only be played this year at Lincoln Public School sites and Pinnacle Bank Arena, not the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.