Advertisement

Bill would announce price tag of Nebraska prison sentences

The cost of an inmate’s prison term would be made public under legislation up for a public...
The cost of an inmate’s prison term would be made public under legislation up for a public hearing in the legislature Wednesday.(Ellis Wiltsey)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (NCN) - The cost of an inmate’s prison term would be made public under legislation up for a public hearing in the legislature Wednesday.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who proposed the bill, also wants the state to issue an annual report noting the costs of all sentences from the previous year.

Flood has compared that to the process the Legislature uses, with fiscal notes to indicate the cost of legislative proposals.

“I think that transparency in the process, in open court, allows taxpayers, court personnel, prosecutors, to understand what the real life cost is to the sentences that are imposed,” Flood said when initially proposing the bill.

Flood said he’s not critical of judges, and noted that prisons are full of people who deserve to be there, but he said spelling out the costs might have an impact.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2020, file photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in...
Family of UNL student who killed himself sue Robinhood
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department lowered the COVID-19 Risk Dial to Yellow...
COVID Risk Dial moves to yellow, restrictions ease in Lincoln
Brandy Wolford
Woman struggles with officers during arrest at Walmart
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
LPD: Man flags down driver, faints after being punched in head

Latest News

‘The best of a cold situation,’ Going behind the scenes of Temperature Tuesday
‘The best of a cold situation,’ Going behind the scenes of Temperature Tuesday
On Tuesday there was one upside to it being so cold outside. Free Runzas.
‘The best of a cold situation,’ Going behind the scenes of Temperature Tuesday
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tuesday, Feb. 9)
In the year 2021, the Milford Boys Basketball Team is unbeaten on the year.
Milford flying high with 21-0 record