Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of...
Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey.

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, New Jersey, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and later made famous with his debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

A message was left seeking comment Springsteen’s publicist.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2020, file photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in...
Family of UNL student who killed himself sue Robinhood
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department lowered the COVID-19 Risk Dial to Yellow...
COVID Risk Dial moves to yellow, restrictions ease in Lincoln
Brandy Wolford
Woman struggles with officers during arrest at Walmart
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
LPD: Man flags down driver, faints after being punched in head

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots
Popeyes will add a fish sandwich to its menu for a limited time.
Popeyes launching fish sandwich
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
LIVE: Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over impeachment trial
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
Georgia prosecutor opens election criminal probe after Trump call