CEDARS offering 24-Hour warming station for homeless youth in Lincoln

CEDARS
CEDARS(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to extreme weather conditions, CEDARS downtown Youth Opportunity Center is now open 24 hours a day, welcoming youth experiencing homelessness as a warming station.

Masks will be provided to youth wishing to warm up at CEDARS, and other safety precautions are being taken.

Youth wishing to spend the night at CEDARS Youth Opportunity Center are asked to check-in by 10 PM as doors will be locked overnight for safety.

Youth are encouraged to drop into the YOC during the day or contact us at 402-437-8850 for more information.

