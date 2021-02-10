Center for People in Need hosts distribution despite cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cold didn’t stop food distributions on Tuesday. The Center for People in Need had two distributions to hand out items to people in need.

The organization said they usually see about 100 families per hour. Sunday, the team was out for five hours. They give out everything from food and produce to diapers. Their deputy director said they’ve seen the need grow during the pandemic.

“Fifteen to 1,600 families a week,” said Steve Sheridan, Deputy Director. “The need just kept going up and up and up and we knew with the pandemic people were going to lose their jobs. And unfortunately, that was the case. We’ve seen a lot of new families come through here that’s never been here before.”

The Center does distributions every day of the workweek from their building off of north 27th Street. To get food, all you need is a current or expired center card, or a photo ID.

