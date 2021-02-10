Advertisement

Center for People in Need hosts distribution despite cold

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cold didn’t stop food distributions on Tuesday. The Center for People in Need had two distributions to hand out items to people in need.

The organization said they usually see about 100 families per hour. Sunday, the team was out for five hours. They give out everything from food and produce to diapers. Their deputy director said they’ve seen the need grow during the pandemic.

“Fifteen to 1,600 families a week,” said Steve Sheridan, Deputy Director. “The need just kept going up and up and up and we knew with the pandemic people were going to lose their jobs. And unfortunately, that was the case. We’ve seen a lot of new families come through here that’s never been here before.”

The Center does distributions every day of the workweek from their building off of north 27th Street. To get food, all you need is a current or expired center card, or a photo ID.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher, is facing...
Valparaiso teacher facing felony child porn charges
Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
UPDATE: 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
From Sunday night to Thursday morning, 75-year-old Janet Ward says she was trapped in a parking...
Woman, 75, rescued after snow traps her in van for 5 days

Latest News

"Nebraska Made" highlights Nebraskans in business
Nebraska Made Podcast highlights entrepreneurial Nebraskans
The Center for People in Need's food, diaper distribution continues despite cold temps
Center for People in Need hosts distribution despite cold
Bracing For More "Bitter"...
Our Long, Slow Ride on The “Arctic Express”...
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department lowered the COVID-19 Risk Dial to Yellow...
COVID Risk Dial moves to yellow, restrictions ease in Lincoln