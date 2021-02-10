Free shuttles available for vaccination clinics

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Older adults who have appointments for this week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics are invited to use the free shuttle service provided by the City of Lincoln. The shuttle will provide transportation to and from the heated shelter at StarTran Stop 3, which is on the east side of the Gold’s Building closest to “N” Street, to the clinic site at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The shuttles will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13.

On Saturday, an additional shuttle will transport residents to and from the Arena and the Red and Green parking garages on the corners of “P” and “R” streets and Pinnacle Bank Arena Drive.

The service is offered by Aging Partners and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities StarTran Bus Service. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234. For more information on Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.

Only those with appointments should attend the clinics, which are operated by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). For more information on the clinics, the vaccine, and COVID-19, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-8006.

