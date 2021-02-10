HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tuesday, Feb. 9)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are the high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb.9 . By The Associated Press.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34

Arlington 53, Plattsmouth 46

Auburn 78, Syracuse 31

Aurora 57, Lexington 44

Bellevue West 74, Waukee, Iowa 60

Chadron 61, Valentine 25

Cross County 65, East Butler 36

Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Thayer Central 48

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 29

Exeter/Milligan 45, McCool Junction 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Fairfax, Mo. 22

Gretna 62, Omaha North 60

Hitchcock County 63, Cheylin, Kan. 50

Maxwell 52, Sutherland 31

Mead 57, Johnson County Central 55

North Platte St. Patrick’s 71, Dundy County-Stratton 31

Northern Valley, Kan. 77, Alma 43

Omaha Creighton Prep 74, Omaha Burke 44

Omaha Roncalli 62, Bennington 47

Overton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 45

Perkins County 76, Creek Valley 57

Riverside 69, Elba 4

Seward 69, Fairbury 47

St. Paul 57, Ravenna 27

Tea Area, S.D. 80, Crofton 31

Tri County Northeast 52, Randolph 37

Wallace 55, Southwest 39

Wilber-Clatonia 44, Sutton 39

Yutan 61, Bishop Neumann 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 40, Hastings 32

Ainsworth 65, Stuart 29

Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34

Arlington 47, Plattsmouth 38

Aurora 38, Lexington 34

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Wisner-Pilger 36

Bellevue East 64, Omaha South 12

Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 42

Bloomfield 66, Santee 54

Blue Hill 51, Bertrand 29

Boone Central/Newman Grove 47, Centura 38

Bridgeport 75, Gordon/Rushville 44

Broken Bow 54, Ord 35

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, Meridian 37

CWC 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 31

Central Valley 39, Elkhorn Valley 32

Chadron 37, Valentine 26

Cheylin, Kan. 55, Hitchcock County 53

Clarkson/Leigh 35, Pierce 31

Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 30

Cross County 49, East Butler 9

Deshler 57, Heartland 28

Elkhorn North 60, Blair 37

Elm Creek 60, Hi-Line 19

Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Fairfax, Mo. 34

Fullerton 68, St. Edward 15

Garden County 56, Hyannis 20

Gothenburg 53, Ogallala 36

Gretna 56, Omaha North 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Homer 35

Hemingford 50, Morrill 47

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Tri County 32

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Aquinas 19

Lincoln Christian 43, Lincoln Southeast 37

Lincoln Northeast 60, Kearney 41

Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54

Loomis 58, Axtell 33

Louisville 49, Raymond Central 37

Malcolm 67, Wahoo 37

Nebraska Christian 63, Nebraska Lutheran 25

Norris 51, Omaha Skutt Catholic 48

North Bend Central 72, Tekamah-Herman 41

North Platte St. Patrick’s 71, Dundy County-Stratton 31

O’Neill 56, Plainview 42

Omaha Central 54, Omaha Northwest 31

Osceola 46, High Plains Community 24

Overton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Parkview Christian 46, Boys Town 32

Perkins County 57, Creek Valley 14

Potter-Dix 51, Peetz, Colo. 25

Shelton 40, Silver Lake 29

Sidney 64, Alliance 24

South Loup 51, Anselmo-Merna 41

South Platte 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 48

Southern 51, Lewiston 30

Southwest 48, Wallace 37

St. Mary’s 37, Boyd County 35

St. Paul 41, Ravenna 29

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42, Twin Loup 30

Sutherland 48, Maxwell 24

Syracuse 41, Auburn 36

West Point-Beemer 61, Madison 23

Winnebago 58, Wakefield 46

Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 42

