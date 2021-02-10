HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tuesday, Feb. 9)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are the high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb.9 . By The Associated Press.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34
Arlington 53, Plattsmouth 46
Auburn 78, Syracuse 31
Aurora 57, Lexington 44
Bellevue West 74, Waukee, Iowa 60
Chadron 61, Valentine 25
Cross County 65, East Butler 36
Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Thayer Central 48
Elkhorn 42, Waverly 29
Exeter/Milligan 45, McCool Junction 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Fairfax, Mo. 22
Gretna 62, Omaha North 60
Hitchcock County 63, Cheylin, Kan. 50
Maxwell 52, Sutherland 31
Mead 57, Johnson County Central 55
North Platte St. Patrick’s 71, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Northern Valley, Kan. 77, Alma 43
Omaha Creighton Prep 74, Omaha Burke 44
Omaha Roncalli 62, Bennington 47
Overton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 45
Perkins County 76, Creek Valley 57
Riverside 69, Elba 4
Seward 69, Fairbury 47
St. Paul 57, Ravenna 27
Tea Area, S.D. 80, Crofton 31
Tri County Northeast 52, Randolph 37
Wallace 55, Southwest 39
Wilber-Clatonia 44, Sutton 39
Yutan 61, Bishop Neumann 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 40, Hastings 32
Ainsworth 65, Stuart 29
Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34
Arlington 47, Plattsmouth 38
Aurora 38, Lexington 34
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Wisner-Pilger 36
Bellevue East 64, Omaha South 12
Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 42
Bloomfield 66, Santee 54
Blue Hill 51, Bertrand 29
Boone Central/Newman Grove 47, Centura 38
Bridgeport 75, Gordon/Rushville 44
Broken Bow 54, Ord 35
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, Meridian 37
CWC 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 31
Central Valley 39, Elkhorn Valley 32
Chadron 37, Valentine 26
Cheylin, Kan. 55, Hitchcock County 53
Clarkson/Leigh 35, Pierce 31
Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 30
Cross County 49, East Butler 9
Deshler 57, Heartland 28
Elkhorn North 60, Blair 37
Elm Creek 60, Hi-Line 19
Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Fairfax, Mo. 34
Fullerton 68, St. Edward 15
Garden County 56, Hyannis 20
Gothenburg 53, Ogallala 36
Gretna 56, Omaha North 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Homer 35
Hemingford 50, Morrill 47
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Tri County 32
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Aquinas 19
Lincoln Christian 43, Lincoln Southeast 37
Lincoln Northeast 60, Kearney 41
Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54
Loomis 58, Axtell 33
Louisville 49, Raymond Central 37
Malcolm 67, Wahoo 37
Nebraska Christian 63, Nebraska Lutheran 25
Norris 51, Omaha Skutt Catholic 48
North Bend Central 72, Tekamah-Herman 41
North Platte St. Patrick’s 71, Dundy County-Stratton 31
O’Neill 56, Plainview 42
Omaha Central 54, Omaha Northwest 31
Osceola 46, High Plains Community 24
Overton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Parkview Christian 46, Boys Town 32
Perkins County 57, Creek Valley 14
Potter-Dix 51, Peetz, Colo. 25
Shelton 40, Silver Lake 29
Sidney 64, Alliance 24
South Loup 51, Anselmo-Merna 41
South Platte 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 48
Southern 51, Lewiston 30
Southwest 48, Wallace 37
St. Mary’s 37, Boyd County 35
St. Paul 41, Ravenna 29
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42, Twin Loup 30
Sutherland 48, Maxwell 24
Syracuse 41, Auburn 36
West Point-Beemer 61, Madison 23
Winnebago 58, Wakefield 46
Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 42
