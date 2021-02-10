Milford flying high with 21-0 record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In the year 2021, the Milford boys basketball team is unbeaten on the year. Coached by veteran Tony Muller, the Eagles are flying high coming off their SNC Tournament win.

Milford has one State Championship in program history in 1920.

“Being 21-0, you got teams that are going to bring their best game every night and we’re ready for that and we’re just taking it one game at a time” said Micah Hartwig, Milford junior guard.

“All of us grew up watching Milford high school ball and watching Muller coach so I think to come out and win this for him it would be super special,” said Seth Stutzman, Milford junior forward.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.