“Nebraska Made” podcast tells the story of entrepreneurial Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new podcast is telling the story of entrepreneurial Nebraskans. Nebraska Made started during the pandemic and has big hopes on highlighting hard-working Nebraskans.

The podcast’s host, JT Martin, is a native Nebraskan who spent much of his time growing up on the coasts. He said his grandparents always prayed he’d come back to his Nebraska roots, and now he’s creating a podcast that highlights Nebraska business owners in an effort to show that Nebraska is more than just a flyover state.

Tuesday’s guest was Amy Johnson. The Fremont native is the creator of LifeLoop, an assisted living community management software.

Martin and his guests go through their business’ beginnings, talking about what starting a business in Nebraska is like.

“This is a new show about Nebraskans, for Nebraskans,” said Martin. “There aren’t many publications about Nebraskans, for Nebraskans.”

So far, he and his team have made about 25 podcasts since the fall of last year. With people like the owner of Dorothy Lynch, Adjuvance Technologies, Penlink, Saro Cider, Ocuvera, Speedway Motors and Russ’s Market.

“To be able to hear about the lives of these business leaders, and hear about where they got where they are,” said Martin. “It’s not all million-dollar investments; it’s really humble beginnings.”

He said sharing their story is rewarding.

“There’s so many awesome things that are going to happen to Nebraska in the next decade,” said Martin.

“Really just want to share more stories of interesting people,” said Landon Rhodes. “And continue to make sure Nebraska is on the map of, not only the Silicon Prarie but nationally and internationally as well.”

One famous Nebraskan they really want on their show...

“Warren if you’re out there, we’d love to have you,” said Martin.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The video versions are also on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

