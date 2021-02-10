New COVID-19 research focusing on treatments to head off hospitalization

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Up to this point in the fight against COVID-19, treatments have focused on the sickest patients. A new clinical trial underway in Omaha is focused on helping to treat people without the typical injections or infusions that are more common right now.

Treatments for COVID-19 have evolved drastically over the past year, but now medical experts say they’re seeing a change.

“The shift now is what can we do for the covid infected people at home to try and address their infections so hopefully, they don’t get so sick to require hospitalizations,” said Dr. Jessica Jones, Methodist Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist.

A new clinical trial underway in Omaha is focused on helping to treat people without the typical injections or infusions that we see right now.

Quality Clinical Research is studying both inhalants and oral medication.

“The idea of having a medication, even if you have to take it continuously for a certain period of time would be so much easier. As well as an inhalation. If only treating covid was as easy as Flonase,” said Amanda Kienbaum of Quality Clinical Research.

Experts say in the coming months they expect even more treatments to be studied that could help further advance the way we treat all COVID-19 patients.

“It’s a remarkable advance and really does show when medical science is unified and directed towards a common purpose, how very quickly advances can become and how quickly we can discover better ways of treating patients,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, UNMC head of infectious disease.

