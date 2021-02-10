Advertisement

Not as cold Wednesday, but still cold

Cold Arctic air lingers with chances for snow.
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morning temperatures will not be as cold as Tuesday morning but, it will still be cold with wind chill values from 5 to 15 below zero at times. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with a chance for few flurries or perhaps a brief light snow shower. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Not as cold Wednesday afternoon.
Mostly cloudy tonight with a 20% chance for light snow showers or flurries. Low temperatures will be around zero. Thursday will be mostly cloudy once again with a few light snow showers or flurries. Afternoon high temperature will be around 6 above with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill values Thursday morning 10 to 20 below zero at times. Snow will be possible on Friday and it will be colder with the high only around 2 above. Light snow will continue Friday night into Saturday morning and at this time it appears the Lincoln area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by early Saturday morning.

Mostly cloudy and continued very cold for Saturday with scattered snow showers or flurries. Highs Saturday afternoon will be around 4 above. Low temperatures Saturday night will drop to around 14 below zero. Sunday, Valentine’s Day, will be bitterly cold with a chance for a few flurries. Highs Sunday afternoon only around 3 degrees below zero. Keep in mind wind chill values at time could be as low as -30 degrees. Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will be around 17 degrees below zero.

The temperature on Monday will struggle to hit 1 degree below zero with a continued chance for flurries or light snow showers. Tuesday will start with a morning temperature around 6 degrees below zero and the high could be around 8 above with clouds and a few flurries possible.

Bitter cold temperatures continue into next week with snow chances. Moderating temperatures...
