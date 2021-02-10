Advertisement

Omaha extends mask mandate through May without any changes

(Credit WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest city has extended its mask mandate for another three months to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Omaha’s City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the requirement through May 25.

The council also rejected a proposed change to the rule that would have exempted children aged 5 to 12. Currently, the mandate generally requires everyone 5 and older to wear masks any time they can’t stay six feet apart from others indoors.

The state said 5% of Nebraska’s population has now received both required doses of a coronavirus vaccine and 246,623 doses have been administered.

