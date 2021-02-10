Our Cold Lingers...Snow Chances Return...The Weekend Looms...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the better part of this week bitterly cold temperatures have dominated our forecasts...but as we head into the second-half of the week and into the upcoming weekend those frigid readings will be joined by the possibility of accumulating snow...

The unrelenting arctic air in place across the region is about to “partner up” with weather disturbances that will give us one more thing to worry about...the chance for snow to go with the cold. Small snow chances will be found for much of the local area on Thursday...but accumulations are expected to be quite light. A weather system approaching from the southwestern US late Thursday night will draw more significant moisture northward over the top of our cold, arctic surface air...and this will lead to accumulating snow for much of the area Friday...Friday night...and into the first-half of the day on Saturday.

Another disturbance passing overhead on Sunday could bring another round of light snow to the region Sunday...Sunday night...and into Monday morning. At this time...and it’s early in the process...we wouldn’t be surprised to see snowfall amounts of 2″-to-6″ possible from Thursday through Sunday night for much of the region...but we will continue to update this POTENTIAL as we move later into the week and more information becomes available. Stay tuned.

All the while our stretch of brutally cold weather is expected to continue into early next week. After salvaging some double-digit high temperatures on Wednesday...we’re heading back into the “deep freeze” for the rest of the week and the weekend. Single-digit highs and overnight lows below zero most every day...with Saturday night...Sunday...Sunday night...and Monday looking extremely cold with lows in the double-digits BELOW ZERO...and daytime highs “struggling” to get above zero...and maybe not making it. Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecast details from the 10-11 Weather Team over the next few days and into the weekend...as we continue to see the possibility of record cold temperatures along with additional snow chances.

The Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for flurries or very light snow showers at times. No accumulation expected at this time. Lows around 0° Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cold with a chance for flurries or very light snow showers. Highs between 5° and 10°. Northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and even colder. Flurries possible at times. Lows around -5°. Northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings of 10° to -20° possible.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 60% chance for snow. Continued quite cold. Highs from 0° to 5°. Northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of -12° to -24° possible.

