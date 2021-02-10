Advertisement

Powerful undersea quake hits north of New Zealand

The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday...
The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday evening.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake has struck north of New Zealand, prompting a tsunami watch in the region.

The U.S. Geological Agency says the magnitude 7.7 quake hit Wednesday evening. It says it was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

It was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2020, file photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in...
Family of UNL student who killed himself sue Robinhood
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department lowered the COVID-19 Risk Dial to Yellow...
COVID Risk Dial moves to yellow, restrictions ease in Lincoln
Brandy Wolford
Woman struggles with officers during arrest at Walmart
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
LPD: Man flags down driver, faints after being punched in head

Latest News

Workers wave off a team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their...
EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan
LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
Teen facing DUI charges following crash at Lincoln car dealership
NBC plans to air the opening ceremony from the Tokyo Olympics live on Friday, July 23. With...
NBC will air opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics live
75% occupancy for NSAA winter sub-district, district games