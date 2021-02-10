Teen facing DUI charges following crash at Lincoln car dealership

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 19-year-old is facing DUI charges following a crash at a Lincoln car dealership, according to officers with the Lincoln Police Department.

On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., officers and first responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a rollover crash at 56th and O Streets.

LPD said they found a white Toyota Avalon on its side after hitting two vehicles in the Sid Dillon car lot.

According to police, the 19-year-old male driver wasn’t hurt and refused medical treatment. LPD said officers learned the Avalon was westbound on O Street when it lost control and hit the curb, causing it to overturn and continue until it hit cars in the car lot.

LPD said the driver showed signs of intoxication and was taken to The Bridge, a treatment center, for formal testing.

Officers said the teenager’s Blood Alcohol Content was 0.156. He was arrested at the treatment center and is facing DUI-Minor In Possession charges, as well as negligent driving charges.

LPD said in 2019, they investigated 8,700 crashes and alcohol was suspected to be a factor in 328 of those crashes.

LPD reminds people, if you’re going to drink, plan ahead by designating a sober driver or use a ride-share app to get home safely.

