‘The best of a cold situation,’ Going behind the scenes of Temperature Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday there was one upside to it being so cold outside. Free Runzas.

If you’re from Nebraska you likely know about Temperature Tuesdays.

10/11 NOW went behind the scenes to see what it takes to prepare for all of those customers.

For decades the ground beef and cabbage have been a favorite for many Nebraskans.

“It’s the fun way to make the best of a cold situation,” said Director of Marketing, Becky Perrett.

So there’s no surprise that when it temperature Tuesday, the fans come.

“We come out every Tuesday,” said Carol Pace.

“It’s Tuesday! So we thought we would have lunch here,” said Jean Brown.

Employees only have a short time to prepare before they open at 10:30.

“I was here at 5 a.m. making those dough’s, my next people came in at seven.. we just started to make those runzas.. had someone come in at eight for onion rings because we make those fresh,” said General Manager, Hannah Thibault.

On Tuesday morning the temperature was -17 degrees, so Runzas were free with a medium drink and fries.

They told 10/11 NOW that they actually sell 5-8 times more Runzas on a Temperature Tuesday, as opposed to a regular Tuesday in the summer.

10/11 NOW asked for a specific number as to how many they sell but they say they don’t have that information.

“It’s going to be a big number,” said Perrett.

10/11 NOW’s sky view camera captured the line outside the 48th and O Street location, where there were between 25-35 cars in line and wrapped all the way out onto O Street.

Whether you’re a fan of the original or get the cheese, there are plenty of Runzas to go around.

“If we can use this promotion to put a smile on someone’s face and give them a nice warm comfort food meal... that’s a win for us,” said Perrett.

“It’s really just exciting to see,” said Thibault.

