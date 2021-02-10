Advertisement

U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly resigns

President Biden asked for the resignations of all U.S. Attorney’s by the end of February.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska, Joseph P. Kelly, has submitted his resignation to President Biden effective February 28.  Joe Kelly was appointed U.S. attorney by former President Donald Trump and confirmed to the position in the U.S. Senate.  He served more than three years as the top federal prosecutor in the state, his office announced Wednesday. The Department of Justice and President Biden asked for the resignations of all U.S. Attorney’s by the end of February announcing they were beginning the process of replacing the political appointees with those of the new administration.

U.S. attorneys are the chief prosecutors in their respective districts. They are also involved in civil litigation where the United States is a party.  There are 93 U.S. Attorneys throughout the United States and its territories.  Despite its large geographic size, the state of Nebraska is served by only one presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney.

Until President Biden nominates a successor and that person is confirmed by the Senate, an Acting United States Attorney designated by the Department of Justice will lead the office.

“The employees in the United States Attorney’s Office for Nebraska work with their federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners to protect the residents of Nebraska,  The office has a long tradition of successfully prosecuting Violent criminals, on-line child predators, human traffickers and fraudsters who target our vulnerable adults,” said Joe Kelly. “It has been a pleasure to work with the staff in the office and other members of the federal court system.”

