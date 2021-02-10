Advertisement

Zuhn emerges for 4th-ranked Huskers

Riley Zuhn is an outside hitter on the Nebraska volleyball team.
Riley Zuhn is an outside hitter on the Nebraska volleyball team.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Riley Zuhn earned her first career start when the Huskers opened the 2021 spring season in January. Zuhn hasn’t come out of the line-up since.

The sophomore outside hitter has emerged for 4th-ranked Nebraska. Through the first four matches, Zuhn is tied for the team lead in blocks. She also ranks among Nebraska’s leaders in kills and hitting percentage.

Zuhn has played in each set so far this season. Nebraska head coach John Cook says Zuhn’s height, competitiveness, and energy have been key in the Huskers’ undefeated start. Zuhn, at 6-foot-5, is the tallest player on Nebraska’s roster.

