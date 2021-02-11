27-year-old arrested after wild Wednesday crime spree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW a 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after stealing three vehicles, attempting to steal another, being involved in four crashes, and resisting arrest, among other crimes.

Police say it all began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. A man called LPD saying his vehicle had been stolen outside a business near 70th and A Streets. He told officers that he had left it running while he went inside the business.

The suspect, 27-year-old Hieu Nguyen, was only able to make it a couple hundred yards to a neighborhood near Silver Ridge Road and A Street. LPD says Nguyen had driven into a snow drift and got the vehicle stuck. A citizen passing through the area stopped to get out and help Nguyen because, at that time, neither police or the public knew the vehicle was stolen.

Nguyen then jumped in the vehicle of the person trying to help and took off. Police say the victim tried to stop Nguyen, but was unable to and was dragged by the vehicle for a few seconds. That person suffered only minor injuries.

Later Wednesday, LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to 84th and Adams on a three-vehicle crash. Police say Nguyen was one of the involved parties in the second vehicle he had stolen. He then tried to steal one of the other vehicles involved in the crash, but was unsuccessful. He then jumped into a vehicle belonging to someone who had stopped at the scene to help. Nguyen then took off before any emergency personnel arrived.

Minutes later, Nguyen returned to the scene, only to drive around police cruisers, through the crash scene, and subsequently hitting a fire engine. The suspect then fled the area. Police initiated a short pursuit, but terminated soon after.

Nguyen’s third stolen vehicle was spotted multiple times by officers over the course of the next 45 minutes, but it was unable to be stopped. Finally, one cruiser was able to follow Nguyen without initiating a pursuit. They eventually came to stop near 25th and M Streets. Other officers arrived, but Nguyen tried to flee the area in the vehicle. He made it to an area just north of 25th and J before crashing into a parked car and a police cruiser.

As more officers arrived, Nguyen refused to get out of the vehicle. Police moved in, busted out a window, and then tased Nguyen and pulled him from the vehicle. Even as he continued to resist arrest, Nguyen was finally able to be taken into custody.

Nguyen was taken to an area hospital for evaluation before being taken to jail. He faces seven felonies and an unknown number of misdemeanors. In total, Nguyen is accused of stealing three vehicles, attempting to steal another, and being involved in four crashes.

LPD says two other people were involved in the crash at 84th and Adams. At least one person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

