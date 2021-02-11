City Issues Reminders for Vaccination Clinics Friday and Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will provide COVID-19 vaccine to Lancaster County residents age 75 and up at clinics Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Vaccinations are by appointment only.

To avoid congestion, those with appointments are asked to arrive at the clinic as close to their scheduled time as possible. LLCHD has enough vaccine for everyone who has an appointment to get vaccinated. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and to wear a mask at all times.

This will be the fourth vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena. CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Bryan Health, private practice providers, and office staff will assist along with many other community partners to provide extra support and assistance for these clinics to help ensure accessibility and mobility for the population being served. Those measures include the following:

The vaccination clinic will take place on two levels, and both are easily accessible.

Wheelchairs will be available. If clinic participants have limited mobility, they are encouraged to bring their own wheelchairs or walkers, if possible.

A family member or caregiver is welcome to accompany the person receiving the vaccine through the process.

Extra staff will be available to help those who may need additional assistance.

Free parking is available in the garage attached to the west side of the Arena and in the Red garage south of the Arena. Courtesy shuttles will be provided for those who need transportation from the Red parking garage to the arena. Both garages are most easily accessed by driving west on “N” Street and then north on Pinnacle Arena Drive. Guides will direct clinic participants to the parking garages.

For clinic attendees using StarTran, a shuttle will provide transportation to and from the heated shelter at StarTran Stop 3, which is on the east side of the Gold’s Building closest to “N” Street, to the clinic site at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The shuttles will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, February 12 and Saturday February 13.

Individuals age 75 and up will need an appointment to receive vaccine. If a person in this age group wants to get vaccinated but has not registered, they can register online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or can call 402-441-8006 for registration assistance. They will be contacted at the next opportunity to schedule an appointment. LLCHD encourages people to receive COVID-19 vaccine as soon as its available to them.

Phase 1B includes people age 65 and older and those age 18 and older with underlying medical conditions along with essential workers.

As part of LLCHD’s ongoing partnership with hospital providers, Bryan Health and Lincoln Surgical Hospital will provide vaccine by appointment through some smaller vaccine clinics to people age 65 and older with serious medical conditions that increase risk for severe illness from COVID-19 such as COPD and serious lung disease. LLCHD is currently contacting and scheduling appointments for patients identified.

The health department is also working with pharmacy partners to provide on-site vaccinations to residents of independent living communities this week. Some first responders including adult and child protective services workers are being vaccinated this week. Utility workers are next on the state’s priority list for essential workers, and some will also receive vaccine by the end of the week.

As more vaccine is available, other groups of people in Phase 1B will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Health care providers in Phase 1A who were vaccinated at Pinnacle Bank Arena on January 22 and January 29 will receive second doses at a clinic later next week. Individuals in these groups are currently being notified of their appointment times.

The first step to getting vaccinated is to register using the online form at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. While the vaccine is not yet available for the general public, as doses become available, those who are registered will be contacted to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. Registration is open to all County residents, but those who are in Phase 1B – those age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions – should register soon. The health department will work with essential workers and their employers independently.

Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. The form is available in English and Spanish. LLCHD also has interpreters available to assist callers who speak other languages.

The simple electronic form captures basic information that will be used to help determine when the individual can be vaccinated. The information is stored in a secure system and is strictly confidential.

The state also recently launched a registration site. Lancaster County residents only need to register once on either the LLCHD website or the state website. LLCHD and the state health department can securely share data as needed. Signing up on both sites will not cause any issues but is not necessary.

Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact, and confined spaces.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit CDC.org/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.