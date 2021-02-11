Colder temperatures and more snow on the way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Very cold temperatures once again expected this morning in the Lincoln area and across the state along with a few flurries or light snow showers. Partly to mostly cloudy and cold Thursday afternoon with the high around 7 above and a few flurries possible. A northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph will make it feel like it’s below zero for much of the day.

Very cold temperatures continue with wind chill values below zero. (1011 Weather Team)

Mainly cloudy skies for tonight with scattered flurries possible and perhaps a few light snow showers with the overnight low around 3 degrees below zero. Mainly cloudy skies for Friday with snow likely, especially in the afternoon and continuing into Saturday morning. Highs Friday afternoon will struggle to 2 above with wind chill values from 10 to 20 below zero at times.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with the chance for flurries or light snow showers. High temperatures around 4 above. Another round of snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. The low temperature Saturday night will plunge to 14 below with wind chill values from 20 to 30 below late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold for Valentine’s Day. Scattered flurries or snow showers will continue and the high won’t make it above zero. 1 degree below zero will be the best we can do for a high on Sunday afternoon. The low temperature will drop to around -17 by early Monday morning. Record or near record lows will be possible Saturday night through Monday night.

Bitter cold conditions will continue on Monday with the high only around 3 below zero with a few scattered flurries. The low temperature falling to around -16 early Tuesday morning. Partly sunny on Tuesday with the high near 4 above. It will be a bit warmer on Wednesday but still cold with the high around 13 degrees.

Snowfall potential from late Thursday night through Sunday will be the heaviest in western Nebraska with the Lincoln area potentially seeing up to 5 inches of snow through the weekend. The best chance for accumulating snow in Lincoln will be Friday and Friday night.

Snowfall accumulation from Thursday through Sunday. (1011 Weather Team)

Bitter cold temperatures and snow for the weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

