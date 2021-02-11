Advertisement

Colder temperatures and more snow on the way

By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Very cold temperatures once again expected this morning in the Lincoln area and across the state along with a few flurries or light snow showers. Partly to mostly cloudy and cold Thursday afternoon with the high around 7 above and a few flurries possible. A northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph will make it feel like it’s below zero for much of the day.

Very cold temperatures continue with wind chill values below zero.
Very cold temperatures continue with wind chill values below zero.(1011 Weather Team)

Mainly cloudy skies for tonight with scattered flurries possible and perhaps a few light snow showers with the overnight low around 3 degrees below zero. Mainly cloudy skies for Friday with snow likely, especially in the afternoon and continuing into Saturday morning. Highs Friday afternoon will struggle to 2 above with wind chill values from 10 to 20 below zero at times.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with the chance for flurries or light snow showers. High temperatures around 4 above. Another round of snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. The low temperature Saturday night will plunge to 14 below with wind chill values from 20 to 30 below late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold for Valentine’s Day. Scattered flurries or snow showers will continue and the high won’t make it above zero. 1 degree below zero will be the best we can do for a high on Sunday afternoon. The low temperature will drop to around -17 by early Monday morning. Record or near record lows will be possible Saturday night through Monday night.

Bitter cold conditions will continue on Monday with the high only around 3 below zero with a few scattered flurries. The low temperature falling to around -16 early Tuesday morning. Partly sunny on Tuesday with the high near 4 above. It will be a bit warmer on Wednesday but still cold with the high around 13 degrees.

Snowfall potential from late Thursday night through Sunday will be the heaviest in western Nebraska with the Lincoln area potentially seeing up to 5 inches of snow through the weekend. The best chance for accumulating snow in Lincoln will be Friday and Friday night.

Snowfall accumulation from Thursday through Sunday.
Snowfall accumulation from Thursday through Sunday.(1011 Weather Team)
Bitter cold temperatures and snow for the weekend.
Bitter cold temperatures and snow for the weekend.(1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen facing DUI charges following crash at Lincoln car dealership
U.S. Attorney to Nebraska Joe Kelly
U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly resigns
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Another NDCS employee arrested
On Tuesday there was one upside to it being so cold outside. Free Runzas.
‘The best of a cold situation,’ Going behind the scenes of Temperature Tuesday

Latest News

Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Snow Chances To Go With The Cold...
Our Cold Lingers...Snow Chances Return...The Weekend Looms...
Cold Continues...Snow Returns
Kens Evening Forecast
Cold Arctic air lingers with chances for snow.
Not as cold Wednesday, but still cold