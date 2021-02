LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Concordia picked up its 17th win over the season on Wednesday with a 79-64 win over rival Hastings College. The Bulldogs were paced by Taysha Rushton’s 17 points. Taylor Cockerill and Kayla Luebbe also scored in double figures for Concordia.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.