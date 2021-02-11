Holdrege Amtrak among 78 involved in DOJ settlement

(KSNB) - Amtrak recently began accepting claims for monetary compensation for people with mobility disabilities who traveled or wanted to travel from or to one of 78 stations nationally and encountered accessibility issues at the stations, one of which is located in Holdredge, Nebraska. Claims must be submitted by May 29, 2021.

On December 2, 2020, the Department of Justice and Amtrak, the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, entered into an agreement to resolve the department’s findings of disability discrimination in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Under the agreement, Amtrak will fix inaccessible stations and pay $2.25 million to victims hurt by inaccessibility at the 78 stations.

To be eligible for monetary compensation, an individual must:

- Have a mobility disability;

- Be harmed physically or emotionally because of accessibility issues, including, for example, inaccessible parking; steep slopes or steps to get to the station; lack of directional signs; toilet rooms with inaccessible entrances, stalls, or sinks; high ticket counters; deteriorated platforms; and narrow routes at stations, at one or more of the stations listed below between July 27, 2013 and December 2, 2020;

- Have lived at, visited, or desired to visit a place closer to one or more of the stations listed below than an accessible, alternative Amtrak station; and

- Submit a claim form and declaration by mail, fax, email or online to the claims administrator by no later than May 29, 2021. Help is available from the settlement administrator for those who are unable to complete the claim form due to a disability.

Questions about making claims (and the 77 other stations in addition to Holdredge, Nebraska) should be directed to the settlement administrator by email at info@AmtrakDisabilitySettlemeent.com or by calling 1-888-334-6165.

This action was brought by the Disability Rights Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

