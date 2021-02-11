Huskers badgered by Wisconsin in 61-48 loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Playing its first home game in over a month, Nebraska built a 10-point lead at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. But the Huskers went cold and got careless with the basketball in a 61-48 loss to Wisconsin.

Nebraska had 17 turnovers, including 11 in a game-changing stretch late in the first half. Wisconsin took the lead on a 3-pointer by Aleem Ford and never trailed again.

With the loss, Nebraska drops to 4-11 on the season (0-8 Big Ten). The Huskers have now lost 25 consecutive conference games.

Hoiberg: "Call me crazy... I still think we have a chance to win some games." — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 11, 2021

Nebraska was led by Lat Mayen’s 14 points. Junior guard Teddy Allen, who did not play on Monday against Minnesota, scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

The Huskers held Wisconsin to 32 percent from the floor (20-62 FG).

