Huskers badgered by Wisconsin in 61-48 loss
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Playing its first home game in over a month, Nebraska built a 10-point lead at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. But the Huskers went cold and got careless with the basketball in a 61-48 loss to Wisconsin.
Nebraska had 17 turnovers, including 11 in a game-changing stretch late in the first half. Wisconsin took the lead on a 3-pointer by Aleem Ford and never trailed again.
With the loss, Nebraska drops to 4-11 on the season (0-8 Big Ten). The Huskers have now lost 25 consecutive conference games.
Nebraska was led by Lat Mayen’s 14 points. Junior guard Teddy Allen, who did not play on Monday against Minnesota, scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting.
The Huskers held Wisconsin to 32 percent from the floor (20-62 FG).
