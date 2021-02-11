Independent living facilities begin vaccinating residents in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People at the Burke Plaza in Lincoln sat right outside their homes today as pharmacists came to them to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I would say we had about 95% of them who took [the vaccines],” said Gina Grosenback, a resident service specialist at Burke Plaza.

Workers at Burke Plaza said the other 5% of residents likely went to the VA or Pinnacle Bank Arena in the past few weeks to get their shots.

Some patients said they’re looking forward to what they’ll hopefully do soon.

“I’ve been anxious so I can go down to Kansas and see my great-grandsons,” said Lonnie Miller, who lives at Burke Plaza.

There’s still uncertainty of when these people could see family. The facility said it’s not completely their decision.

“We’ll get the next dose in three weeks and then we’ll talk with the health department as far as how to resume activities,” Grosenback said.

While 80 people got vaccinated at the Burke Plaza, around 200 were vaccinated at the North Gate Garden Estates.

“They just want to be able to get out of their homes,” said administrator Deb Larson. “To be able to walk around and be around people again.”

Larson said social gatherings and family visits have been canceled for nearly a year. They hope that’ll change in three weeks when the second doses are administered.

“We’re going to start opening up a little bit of things inside the buildings so that way the residents can mingle more within themselves,” Larson said. “Then we’ll let more residents have their families come in.”

Residents at North Gate Garden Estates told 10/11 NOW, every shot given is another step toward seeing friends and family.

Nebraska LTC Pharmacy administered vaccines at both facilities Wednesday. They plan to vaccinate around 1,000 people at independent living facilities this week.

Throughout Lancaster County, the goal this week is to administer 3,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people residing in independent living facilities.

