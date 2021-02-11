Lincoln organization holds hair care drive during Black History Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for ways to get involved during Black History Month, a Lincoln organization is holding a Black Hair Care Drive.

For many people in the Black community, including 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve, taking care of hair with curls, coils and kinks requires plenty of time and most importantly, specific products like things from special oils and custards to unique brushes and leave-in conditioners.

That’s why Lincoln’s Black Leaders Movement is helping others get the products they need.

When UNL student Dominique Liu-Sang first moved to Lincoln from Washington, D.C., she couldn’t find the proper products she needed to take care of and maintain her hair.

Liu-Sang says it isn’t always easy walking into big retailers like Walmart, Target or Walgreens to get them, and in Lincoln, there’s only one store that sells these products, called Mid-K near 48th and Huntington.

That’s why the organization is holding their Black hair care drive, hoping others don’t have to go through the same experience.

“Being a resource, I think that’s overall the underlying goal is that our White allies should want to be a resource for this, especially if they are die-hard for this movement and they want to stop the effects of stereotypes and racism because this hair discrimination, for us, isn’t recent,” said Dominique Liu-Sang with Black Leaders Movement.

All donations of Black hair care products will be given out to single parents, kids, and other families that may not have access to the products they need.

“Understand where we’re coming from because when we’re saying Black hair this, Black hair that it’s not that we’re putting down white hair, it’s simply that we’re expressing joy behind our Black hair because Black hair is unique and it’s often mistreated,” Liu-Sang said to 10/11.

Items are being collected through the rest of February and will be distributed by the beginning of March.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop hair care items off at Highest Cloud at 48th and Madison or Storm Cellar Bar at 13th and Arapahoe. If you’re unsure of what products to buy, here are some examples brands:

Pattern Beauty

Shea Moisture

Mielle Organics

Twisted Sista

Bask & Bloom Essentials

Alaffia

Curl Mix

Cantu

Camille Rose

Curls

Kinky Curly

Taliah Waajid

This Black hair care drive is something the organization says they’d like to continue holding even once Black History Month is over.

