Lincoln pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of national program

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Lincoln pharmacy has received hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and is asking people interested in receiving the shot to sign up.

RelyCare Pharmacy has been shipped 200 COVID-19 vaccines after an order was put in on Tuesday as part of the program.

According to the owner of the pharmacy, RelyCare was part of Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, which allowed them to receive vaccines and go to long-term care facilities to administer them.

RelyCare also applied to be a part of Phase 1B. The owner of the pharmacy said 1,600 vaccines were requested on Tuesday, and 200 were shipped to the pharmacy on Thursday morning.

The owner said there is a sign-up link on the pharmacy’s website, where those interested in getting vaccinated can enter their information.

The sign-up link is not first come first serve, and RelyCare is mandated to vaccinate only those that fall into the Phase 1B category.

RelyCare said it will contact those selected and is set to start vaccinating some people who register on its site as soon as Thursday or Friday.

Kohll’s Pharmacy in Lincoln has also been approved to be apart of the Federal Retain Pharmacy Program but has not yet received any doses.

Kohll’s is expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of the month or in early March, and also has a sign-up list on their website for those in Phase 1B.

The sign-up lists for Kohll’s and RelyCare are separate from the state and local health department registration systems.

