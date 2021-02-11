Advertisement

Mother, infant escape Lincoln trailer home fire

Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on...
Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on February 11, 2021.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue were able to quickly put out a fire at a trailer home Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at a trailer home at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln; that’s southwest of 27th and Cornhusker Highway.

A mother and her infant were able to escape the fire before firefighters arrived. Firefighters helped rescue the family’s two dogs.

Heavy smoke was spewing from the home when firefighters arrived. The fire started in the living room and the cause is still being investigated.

The American Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay for the night, as the home is a total loss.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen facing DUI charges following crash at Lincoln car dealership
Left: Tow trucks haul away the three vehicles involved in a crash at 84th and Adams Wednesday...
27-year-old arrested after wild Wednesday crime spree
File image
Lincoln pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of national program
Another NDCS employee arrested
U.S. Attorney to Nebraska Joe Kelly
U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly resigns

Latest News

More areas of light snow are forecast for Friday with more bitterly cold temperatures.
Weather Alert Day: More dangerously cold temperatures, another round of snow
Portable Toilet Explosion
Portable toilet destroyed after apparent explosion
LPS adjusts basketball attendance policy
Morgan Wallen’s songs were removed from radio stations, streaming services took his music off...
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language