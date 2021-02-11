LPS adjusts basketball attendance policy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has changed its high school basketball attendance policy after the local health department moved the COVID-19 risk dial into the yellow category.

The changes only apply to high school basketball.

Starting Friday, Feb. 12, the following changes will be implemented at all LPS high school basketball competitions:

Spectators

Based on the new capacity limit of 75%, the number of fans for each competition has now been expanded to include up to six (6) family members per participant. The number of fans for each competition is still limited by venue capacity, but can now include a maximum of six (6) individuals per participant and is expanded to include family members. Family groups must sit together with at least six feet physical distance between each group. Multilayer face coverings must be worn fully covering the mouth and nose by any spectator over the age of two-years-old at all times. Anyone not following the face covering requirement while inside LPS buildings will be asked to leave.

Student Section

A limited number of students (capped at 50) will be allowed to attend, and priority will be given to seniors. High schools will use a form for students to reserve their spot at each game, and students must sign an agreement to follow all safety protocols and expectations. Any student not following safety protocols will be asked to leave and not allowed to attend future sporting events. Students must stay in the designated student section and wear multilayer face coverings fully covering the mouth and nose at all times. They must also follow physical distancing guidelines. Schools will communicate with students if they are selected to attend, and a list of those approved will be kept at the gate. Student admission will be charged, and student passes will be honored.

Visiting Teams

Visiting teams will also have a student section, and student-fans will need to sign up with their school to attend. Schools will communicate with students if they are selected to attend, and a list of those approved will be kept at the gate. Student admission will be charged, and student passes will be honored. All in attendance will be expected to follow LPS safety protocols. Visiting team cheerleaders will be allowed to attend and cheer, but also must follow LPS safety protocols.

Concessions

Limited concessions may be sold. Individuals may lower their mask to take a bite or drink, but must promptly return the face-covering over the mouth and nose in between bites and drinks. No outside food or drink will be allowed.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.