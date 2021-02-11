Advertisement

Nebraska virus hospitalizations at lowest level since Oct. 1

COVID-19 in Hospitals- Generic - AP
COVID-19 in Hospitals- Generic - AP(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has dropped to its lowest level since the beginning of October.

The state said 230 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, which continued the steady downward trend since the number peaked at 987 in November.

The last time that number was lower was Oct. 1 when 227 people were hospitalized.

The number of new cases in the state has also been shrinking lately. Nebraska reported 374 new cases and four deaths Wednesday to give the state a total of 195,006 cases and 1,990 deaths.

