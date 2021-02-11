Advertisement

Portable toilet destroyed after apparent explosion

Portable Toilet Explosion
Portable Toilet Explosion(Lincoln Police)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a portable toilet was destroyed by a detonated device.

LPD said on Thursday they responded to the area of 104th and Holdrege after reports of an explosion.

Officers found a portable toilet that appeared to be detonated by an unknown device, LPD said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are assisting in the investigation, and no arrests have been made.

