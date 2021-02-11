Protecting your car in the cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This cold weather will not be ending anytime soon and it’s actually something that is hard on your cars.

On Wednesday, 10/11 NOW spoke with one local auto repair shop about what you can do to make sure you’re not left out in the freezing temps.

6to6 Auto said the low temperatures have brought in a lot of cars with all kinds of problems.

“We’ve had some come in with broken wiper blades.. because they got stuck in the cold snow and ice and didn’t get unstuck before they tried to use it,” said service advisor Troy Tellinghuisen.

Tellinghuisen said they even had to fix a door handle that was ripped off by someone whose door was frozen shut.

But what they’ve seen the most, is frozen batteries.

“If it is not charged fully, it doesn’t take much in this cold to freeze,” said Tellinghuisen.

If you don’t want this to happen to you, Tellinghuisen has advice.

“Here’s the battery.. that is something that you want to make sure doesn’t have any corrosion on it.. the cable ends are nice and clean,” said Tellinghuisen.

And if you won’t be driving it for a while, it’s best to start your car at least every other day.

As for what you can do on your own, you can check your tire pressure or your coolant tank.

But it may be best to just take it in to get checked.

“just a general check over the tires and keep up with maintenance when it gets this cold,” said Tellinghuisen.

And one important note, if you do run into car trouble after you’ve left your home, law enforcement is asking you to stay in your vehicle.

You can always dial *55 for the state patrol.

