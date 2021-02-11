Smith re-signs with Saltdogs, becomes longest-tenured player in franchise history

The Lincoln Saltdogs have re-signed Curt Smith for a franchise-record eighth season, the club has announced.

Smith, 34, first played for the ‘Dogs in 2011, and was also prepared to play in 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Curt has been with us for a long time and is one of the most consistent players all-time for the Saltdogs,” said President/GM Charlie Meyer. “He comes to the park each and every day with a great attitude and is a true leader in the clubhouse. Curt plays the game of baseball the way it is supposed to be played each and every time he hits the field and is one of the league leaders each and every year in the American Association.”

From Willemsted, Curacao, Smith has played in 578 career games as a Saltdog and owns a career .314/.380/.465/.880 slashline over those seven seasons. Smith is among the all-time franchise leaders with 701 hits (2nd), 340 runs (2nd), 130 doubles (3rd), 86 homers (2nd), 390 RBIs (2nd) and 224 walks (1st).

With 22 games, Smith will become the second player in franchise history (Bryan Warner, 2001-2007) to reach 600 career games -- and he’s just 30 games shy of passing Warner for the most games played in Saltdogs history.

Smith has played 12 seasons of professional baseball in the United States and also has a long career playing for the Dutch national team – in which he was the MVP of the 2011 Baseball World Cup.

Smith owns a career .298/.355/.470/.836 slashline in 1,111 minor-league games, and has 141 career homers to go with 685 RBIs. In 2019, Smith hit .288 with 14 homers and 58 RBIs and he has hit .315 or better in five of his first seven seasons with the ‘Dogs.

He was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 39th round of the 2008 MLB Draft, and the 5-10, 210-pound slugger also earned the America East Player of the Year award in his final collegiate season. He’s also spent four seasons at the Double-A level in three different organizations (STL, MIA, MIN).

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs