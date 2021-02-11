Weather Alert Day: More dangerously cold temperatures, another round of snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather pattern as we head into Friday and the weekend remains unchanged, as our deep freeze will continue. Adding to our problems, more rounds of snow are expected into the day on Friday and this weekend as much of the state will look to their already large snow totals.

Another disturbance is expected to push out of the Rockies and into the area as we head into the day on Friday. This will bring increasing snow chances to much of the coverage area through the day on Friday with areas of light snow possibly lingering into early on Saturday. With the bitterly cold temperatures at the surface and aloft, expect another very light and fluffy snowfall that could pile up quickly. Snowfall amounts of around 1″ to 3″ are expected for Lincoln, but areas across northern and northwestern Nebraska could see 3″ to 6″ of snow through the day on Friday and into Friday night.

More areas of light snow are forecast for Friday with more bitterly cold temperatures. (KOLN)

Areas of snow are expected through Friday with northern and northwestern Nebraska likely seeing the highest snowfall potential, with 1" to 3" possible for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Friday will remain dangerously cold with morning lows between 0° and -10° and wind chills between -15° and -30° to start the day.

Air temperatures are expected to fall to between 0° and -10° Thursday night into Friday morning. (KOLN)

Wind chill readings between -15° and -30° are possible overnight and into Friday morning. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, there won’t be much improvement as cloudy skies, areas of snow, and arctic air over the region will keep high temperatures around 0° for most of the state. Northeast winds at around 10 MPH will send wind chills to between -5° and -15° by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be around 0° on Friday. (KOLN)

Dangerous wind chills between -10° and -15° are expected by Friday afternoon with northeast winds at 10 to 15 MPH. (KOLN)

Nothing really changes as we head into the day on Saturday as temperatures again will drop below zero Friday night into Saturday morning with afternoon highs in the lower single digits. An even colder push of air is then forecast as we head Saturday night into Sunday and Monday of next week. Dangerously cold conditions are expected with lows on Sunday morning in Lincoln approaching -10°, afternoon highs on Sunday between -5° and 0°, morning lows on Monday approaching -20°, afternoon highs on Monday between -5° and 0°, with morning lows on Tuesday around -20°. It’s during this time that wind chills could potentially reach between -25° and -40° at times across much of the state.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel though as arctic air is expected to begin to push out of the area and temperatures will begin to moderate as we head into next week and towards next weekend. Temperatures in Lincoln by the end of the 10 day forecast period could potentially reach the upper 20s to lower 30s.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel as temperatures will eventually work their way back into the teens, 20s and 30s next week and into next weekend. (KOLN)

