Baby dies following attack by family dog

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The death of a one-month-old baby has been ruled as accidental, according to the Buffalo County attorney.

Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton said in a news release that preliminary autopsy results confirmed the baby girl died as a result of blunt force and cranial trauma caused by an American Bulldog that lived with the family.

According to Kearney Police, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Good Samaritan ambulance was called to a home in the 500 block of west 14th in southwest Kearney for an infant not breathing. KPD was the first to arrive on scene and found the baby girl had died.

Investigation into the history of the animal revealed no prior known aggressive behavior.

The dog was euthanized.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.