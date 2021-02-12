CHI Health doctors share facts on being vaccinated while pregnant

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Is the COVID vaccine safe for those who are pregnant? It’s been a common question since the start of the pandemic. On Tuesday, doctors with CHI Health and Creighton University shared the latest research.

The doctors referenced findings from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists which state the vaccine is completely safe for those who are pregnant or are trying to be, and immediately after pregnancy.

“The good news is the American College of OB/GYN along with numerous other societies are also in complete alignment and recommend the vaccine is absolutely safe in pregnancy and absolutely in those trying to become pregnant and absolutely safe in those that were pregnant when they received the vaccine,” Gynecologic Oncologist Dr. Robin Farias-Eisner said.

There have been concerns of if the vaccine causes infertility or could cause any kind of birth defects. The doctors explained that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines do not enter the nucleus of the cell, meaning it does not create any genetic changes.

“It’s just a little fragment of the genetic information related to the vaccine that is being administered,” Dr. Farias-Eisner said. “It is not a live virus, nor is it derived from the virus in any way. Nor is there any use of anything that could cause a reaction or an enhancement of the efficacy.”

Patients have also asked about side effects, which are expected to be the same as anyone not pregnant getting the shot, including a sore arm or some fatigue in the days following. Dr. Farias-Eisner said a breastfeeding mother is safe to also get the vaccine and there is a small amount of immunity passed to the baby.

“There is passive immunity that does occur between mom and baby for a whole litany of diseases so there is some protection in the first 72 hours and during the breastfeeding period of time,” Dr. Farias-Eisner said.

He said it is safe for mothers to get the shot at any point before, during, or after pregnancy when it becomes available to them. He emphasized that keeping mothers safe from the virus is very important. If anyone has more questions of if they should get the vaccine they can discuss it with their providers.

