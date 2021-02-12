City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Twenty City crews are applying deicers on arterial streets. Additional crews are standing by if plowing becomes necessary.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Snow accumulation up to three inches is possible. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from midnight Friday to noon Saturday. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero are possible.

Weather conditions: Snow

Street conditions: Arterial streets are becoming snow-covered. Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and expect delays.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

