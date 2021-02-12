Advertisement

FBI: Capitol rioter dubbed ‘Doobie Smoker’ arrested

This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear...
This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez. Authorities say Gonzalez is seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia. Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.(Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a California man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.

A criminal complaint says Gonzalez is seen on camera lighting a joint while inside the Capitol’s rotunda. The complaint also says Gonzalez live streamed a video where he discussed going to the Capitol to “take our country back.”

It’s unclear whether Gonzalez has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC investigating possible COVID-19 vaccine-related death in Nebraska
File image
Lincoln pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of national program
Left: Tow trucks haul away the three vehicles involved in a crash at 84th and Adams Wednesday...
27-year-old arrested after wild Wednesday crime spree
Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on...
Mother, infant escape Lincoln trailer home fire
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

Latest News

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, some of the network's star hosts, and...
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
Nebraska businesses confident about 2021, survey suggests
Abraham Yomtoob, 84, died of COVID-19 in January. His belonging were taken from his hospital...
Belongings of dead COVID-19 patient taken from his Calif. hospital room