Happening this weekend in Lincoln

If you're wanting to stay busy this frigid weekend, here are your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lincoln Children’s Museum presents Catch Cupid Valentine’s Take Home Kit

Does your family have what it takes to catch Cupid? He’s as elusive as the Easter Bunny and as magical as the Tooth Fairy, but with a little help from you, your kids will receive a memorable ending to this one-of-a-kind family day date. This all-inclusive Catch-A-Cupid Family Day Pack has everything you need to bring out all the love you have for each other. You can order and pickup curbside starting Tuesday through Saturday.

Through Saturday Feb. 13; $15 Call to order and pickup curbside

James Arthur Vineyards presents Valentine’s Day Buffet

What a great way to start Valentine’s Day weekend. Head out to James Arthur Vineyards and enjoy chocolate-inspired appetizers, entrees and desserts with a bottle of your favorite JAV wine.

Friday 7 p.m.; $77 per couple

Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy virtual event

Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate. Don’t miss out on the Historic Haymarket District’s first virtual and 35th Annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy, just in time for Valentine’s Day. This year stay in and stay warm because the chocolate and wine will come to you at your home! Join eight of Lincoln’s most talented chefs and chocolatiers via Zoom. Meet, greet, wave and ask questions of those culinary wizards who create delectable treats!

Friday 7 p.m.; $70 per couple

Great Backyard Bird Count Free Virtual Bird Walk

Join Jason “The Birdnerd” on Facebook Live as he walks around the prairie trails looking for winter birds. You don’t need to register for this event, just connect with Spring Creek Prairie’s Facebook page to take part. Each February, the world comes together for four days for the love of birds during the Great Backyard Bird Count. Over these four days, people are invited to spend time in their favorite places watching and counting as many birds as they can find.

Saturday 10 a.m.; Free

Saturdays at Prairie Pines

Prairie Pines will be open to the public for free EVERY Saturday from 9am-5pm to explore its diverse 145-acres of wildlife habitat. Enjoy the simplicity of nature on the miles of trails, with a picnic in the arboretum, or conquering the kids nature ninja course. The Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Preserve trails and Nature Ninja course are open to the public on all Saturdays except major holidays. Due to current health concerns, the Welcome Center and restrooms are closed and there are no special events. Improvements to the Nature Ninja course are coming in the Fall! We suggest that you get closer to nature by practicing nature nearing while social distancing. Take a mindful hike in the woods or across the prairie. Children must be accompanied by adults. Sorry no pets!

Saturdays 9-5 p.m.; Free

