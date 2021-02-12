Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Feb. 11)

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HS Basketball Scoreboard

Thursday, February 11

BOYS SCORES

Adams Central 65, Lexington 38

Alliance 73, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 61

Auburn 47, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Bridgeport 69, Morrill 19

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Stanton 57

David City 58, Madison 55

Deshler 52, Red Cloud 9

Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Summerland 47

Falls City 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Freeman 44, Johnson-Brock 43, OT

Friend 64, Meridian 46

Grand Island Northwest 39, Boone Central/Newman Grove 32

Guardian Angels 51, Pierce 33

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Twin River 55

Kearney Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Wisner-Pilger 66

Maxwell 54, Medicine Valley 46

McCook 52, Gering 46

Mead 44, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Mullen 73, Sandhills Valley 53

North Bend Central 83, Howells/Dodge 67

North Central 75, Valentine 39

North Platte St. Patrick’s 60, Hershey 39

Osmond 50, Winside 28

Riverside 70, Spalding Academy 62

Silver Lake 51, Giltner 24

St. Mary’s 73, West Holt 38

Waverly 39, Hastings 35

Wayne 63, Seward 29

Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41

Wood River 59, Minden 51

Wynot 53, Walthill 43

GIRLS SCORES

Arthur County 47, Sandhills/Thedford 40

Ashland-Greenwood 59, Omaha Mercy 27

Bellevue West 62, Bennington 44

Bishop Neumann 49, Omaha Roncalli 38

Bridgeport 77, Morrill 57

Central City 54, Columbus Lakeview 49

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Stanton 26

Columbus 52, Lincoln Southeast 42

Creighton 40, Bloomfield 37

Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 36

David City 43, Madison 19

Deshler 44, Red Cloud 30

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 46

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Mead 27

Freeman 50, Johnson-Brock 36

Garden County 46, Leyton 28

Gering 47, McCook 39

Grand Island Northwest 62, Boone Central/Newman Grove 28

Guardian Angels 33, Pierce 25

Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 26

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Falls City 43

Lincoln Christian 39, Kearney Catholic 35

Lincoln Lutheran 32, Auburn 22

Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Boys Town 10

Malcolm 57, Yutan 27

Medicine Valley 54, Maxwell 41

Mullen 53, Sandhills Valley 30

Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 15

North Bend Central 59, Howells/Dodge 38

North Central 41, Valentine 25

North Platte 50, Scottsbluff 42

North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Hershey 30

Omaha Christian Academy 39, College View Academy 17

Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27

Osceola 39, Heartland 27

Osmond 49, Winside 28

Papillion-LaVista South 44, Elkhorn South 34

Ralston 38, Schuyler 34

Ravenna 56, Gibbon 17

Santee def. Elba, forfeit

Seward 44, Wayne 39

Shelby/Rising City 38, East Butler 26

Silver Lake 44, Giltner 17

South Sioux City 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 56

Sutherland 44, Paxton 36

Wahoo 73, Plattsmouth 29

Waverly 39, Hastings 35

Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41

West Holt 49, St. Mary’s 43

Wisner-Pilger 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56

Wood River 69, Minden 50

