HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Feb. 11)
HS Basketball Scoreboard
Thursday, February 11
BOYS SCORES
Adams Central 65, Lexington 38
Alliance 73, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 61
Auburn 47, Lincoln Lutheran 20
Bridgeport 69, Morrill 19
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Stanton 57
David City 58, Madison 55
Deshler 52, Red Cloud 9
Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Summerland 47
Falls City 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Freeman 44, Johnson-Brock 43, OT
Friend 64, Meridian 46
Grand Island Northwest 39, Boone Central/Newman Grove 32
Guardian Angels 51, Pierce 33
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Twin River 55
Kearney Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Wisner-Pilger 66
Maxwell 54, Medicine Valley 46
McCook 52, Gering 46
Mead 44, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Mullen 73, Sandhills Valley 53
North Bend Central 83, Howells/Dodge 67
North Central 75, Valentine 39
North Platte St. Patrick’s 60, Hershey 39
Osmond 50, Winside 28
Riverside 70, Spalding Academy 62
Silver Lake 51, Giltner 24
St. Mary’s 73, West Holt 38
Waverly 39, Hastings 35
Wayne 63, Seward 29
Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41
Wood River 59, Minden 51
Wynot 53, Walthill 43
GIRLS SCORES
Arthur County 47, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Ashland-Greenwood 59, Omaha Mercy 27
Bellevue West 62, Bennington 44
Bishop Neumann 49, Omaha Roncalli 38
Bridgeport 77, Morrill 57
Central City 54, Columbus Lakeview 49
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Stanton 26
Columbus 52, Lincoln Southeast 42
Creighton 40, Bloomfield 37
Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 36
David City 43, Madison 19
Deshler 44, Red Cloud 30
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 46
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Mead 27
Freeman 50, Johnson-Brock 36
Garden County 46, Leyton 28
Gering 47, McCook 39
Grand Island Northwest 62, Boone Central/Newman Grove 28
Guardian Angels 33, Pierce 25
Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 26
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Falls City 43
Lincoln Christian 39, Kearney Catholic 35
Lincoln Lutheran 32, Auburn 22
Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Boys Town 10
Malcolm 57, Yutan 27
Medicine Valley 54, Maxwell 41
Mullen 53, Sandhills Valley 30
Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 15
North Bend Central 59, Howells/Dodge 38
North Central 41, Valentine 25
North Platte 50, Scottsbluff 42
North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Hershey 30
Omaha Christian Academy 39, College View Academy 17
Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Osceola 39, Heartland 27
Osmond 49, Winside 28
Papillion-LaVista South 44, Elkhorn South 34
Ralston 38, Schuyler 34
Ravenna 56, Gibbon 17
Santee def. Elba, forfeit
Seward 44, Wayne 39
Shelby/Rising City 38, East Butler 26
Silver Lake 44, Giltner 17
South Sioux City 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 56
Sutherland 44, Paxton 36
Wahoo 73, Plattsmouth 29
Waverly 39, Hastings 35
Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41
West Holt 49, St. Mary’s 43
Wisner-Pilger 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56
Wood River 69, Minden 50