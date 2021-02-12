Iowa State Patrol releases video from Interstate 80 semi crash during blizzard

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa State Patrol has released dashcam and other video of semi trucks crashing into squad cars and other vehicles during a 40-plus car pileup on Interstate 80 during the February 4th blizzard.

The crash happened between Colfax and Newton in the eastbound lanes, near mile-marker 163.

The first video shows a trooper walking alongside one semi truck, where several other semis and passenger vehicles had already been involved in the initial crash as another rear-ends it with the tail-end of their trailer. After this happens, we see a patrol car in the opposite lane roll into the ditch after being struck by a semi.

The second video shows dashcam footage of a squad car being slammed by a semi truck for a second time and the final impact coming from a tanker-trailer that rolled onto the patrol car.

The third video shows more semi collision, with video from the exterior of the patrol car that shows both impacts seen in the second video.

No State Troopers were in any of the squad cars when they were hit and escaped uninjured.

