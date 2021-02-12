Advertisement

Kearney man sentenced for pizza delivery robbery

By Mark Baumert
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man has been sentenced for robbing a pizza delivery person last year.

Buffalo County District Court Judge John Marsh sentenced 27-year-old Jaimee Williams to 5 to 15 years for robbery after he pleaded no contest to the charge. A second charge, use of a firearm to commit a felony, was dropped.

Kearney Police said Williams robbed a Domino’s delivery person at gunpoint June 24 at a residence in northeast Kearney. Court records indicate that Williams’ phone was used to order the pizza that night. When the delivery person arrived at the address, a man with a handgun robbed him of $64 cash.

Court records also show that Williams posted a picture of himself on Snapchat with the caption, “Hit dis lick right quick.” Investigators said “hit a lick” is a slang term for robbery.

Investigators obtained a screen shot of the Snapchat post. When shown the screenshot, the victim identified Williams as the likely suspect. Investigators then served an arrest warrant on Williams.

