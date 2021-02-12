Advertisement

Lincoln man sentenced for receipt of child porn

(Terri Russell)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - James Chase, 53, of Lincoln was sentenced Thursday for receipt of child pornography.

Chase was sentenced to 6 years in prison and 8 years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

Homeland Security received a tip from Kik, the instant messenger app, that Chase had uploaded an image of suspected child pornography in November 2018.

Following receiving this tip, investigators interviewed Chase where he admitted to coming across child pornography on Kik. He provided consent for investigators to search his tablet and phone.

According to the release, based on the images found on the tablet, a search warrant was received authorizing a search of Chase’s home.

Six images and three videos of child pornography were revealed on Chase’s laptop as a result.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC investigating possible COVID-19 vaccine-related death in Nebraska
File image
Lincoln pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of national program
Left: Tow trucks haul away the three vehicles involved in a crash at 84th and Adams Wednesday...
27-year-old arrested after wild Wednesday crime spree
Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on...
LFR: Overloaded circuit cause of fire that destroyed mobile home
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

Latest News

LSO makes arrests after finding 190 pounds of marijuana hidden in camper
Kelly Jablonski and Jeffry Hogan
Narcotics task force arrest two transporting large amounts of meth on I-80
Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on...
LFR: Overloaded circuit cause of fire that destroyed mobile home
Nebraska businesses confident about 2021, survey suggests