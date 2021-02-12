Lincoln psychologist offers tips for seasonal depression & pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday marks one year from when the World Health Organization coined COVID-19 as the new coronavirus disease. It’s been a long year coupled with frigid weather, so mental health and seasonal depression is at the forefront of health experts’ concerns.

With more single digit and negative temperatures for at least the next five days, people are hunkering down at home. If you feel like you’re living the same day over and over again you’re not alone.

“Your neighbor is having a hard time and your co-worker is having a hard time,” Lisa Logsden said.

Lisa Logsden is a psychologist with Nebraska Mental Health Centers. They regularly see an increase in seasonal depression this time of year. With the pandemic they’re seeing even more first time users and COVID therapy cases.

“Most notable difference that we’ve had is for persons who don’t normally seek out therapy.. we’ve seen a spike in those persons needing just a brief intervention,” Logsden said.

It’s almost been one year since some people started working from home. If you’re tired of video calls the psychologist says try ordering food from the same place and sharing a meal virtually or playing an easy game like bingo with friends and family.

Some people do get outside with their pets or if they like the cold while others are watching the same children’s show for the 300th time.

Lodgen said there’s no rules when trying to navigate the pandemic and seasonal depression.

“We don’t have to take ourselves so seriously during this time,” Logsden said.

A couple other tips include trying light therapy, which can improve your mood with special UV lights. You can also plan something to look forward to, but think short term and local.. something like a walk or a movie since travel restrictions change frequently.

If you’re struggling and nothing seems to work never be afraid to reach out for help. You can contact 24/7 help centers such as CenterPointe Crisis Response Line (402.475.6695) or Nebraska Family Helpline (888-866-8660).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.