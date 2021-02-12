LSO makes arrests after finding 190 pounds of marijuana hidden in camper

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people from Roanoke Virginia are behind bars in Lancaster County after deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Interdiction Task Force stopped their motor home at Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies found 190 pounds of marijuana in sealed bags stored in several closets and under the bed. They also found $3,500 cash.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jerremy Manuel and 29-year-old Whitney Short were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and evading the drug tax stamp. Manuel was also charged with possession of money while violating drug laws.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.