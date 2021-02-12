Narcotics task force arrest two transporting large amounts of meth on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers made two traffic stops on behalf of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force early Thursday morning.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said investigators with the task force recognized the driver of a white 2012 Jeep Compass from an ongoing narcotics investigation. Spilker said the jeep crossed the lane lines onto the shoulder and was swerving. The investigator alerted the Nebraska State Patrol and a trooper pulled 41-year-old Kelly Jablonski over just before midnight at mile marker 414.

Spilker said Jablonski allowed investigators to search her vehicle. Under the passenger seat, a total of 1,355.1 grams of methamphetamine was found. LPD said that’s a street value of around $120,000. They also found a digital scale.

Jablonski was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Around the same time investigators saw Jablonski’s vehicle, they spotted a 2016 white Chrysler Town and Country van with Colorado license plates. They said it also crossed lane lines and was swerving.

Troopers pulled the vehicle over at mile marker 412 and contacted the driver, 39-year-old Jeffry Hogan. He also allowed officers to search his pockets and his vehicle. Investigators found a pill bottle with a crushed pill and straw inside his pocket and arrested Hogan.

Troopers found 218 grams of suspected methamphetamine, bags of pills believed to contain fentanyl, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a loaded 9mm handgun and $5,000 cash in the vehicle.

Hogan was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Firearm while Violating a Drug Law, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule 1,2,3 Controlled Substance, and Possession of Money while Violating a Drug Law.

