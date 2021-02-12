Advertisement

Nebraska businesses confident about 2021, survey suggests

(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nebraska business confidence was positive in January, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The Business Confidence Index–Nebraska had a value of 105.9, above the neutral level of 100.

“Business confidence turned positive in Nebraska during January,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as bureau director. “What remains to be seen is whether January reflects a permanent improvement or simply New Year’s optimism.”

Expectations are the key to business confidence. The recent conditions sub-index, which reflects the change in sales and employment during recent months, was below the neutral level, at a value of 92.6. The expectations sub-index, by contrast, was far above neutral, at 119.3.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continued to be the primary challenge faced by Nebraska businesses,” Thompson said.

Thirty-five percent of business respondents mentioned the pandemic as their top business concern. Another 29% focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19, and 15% listed the quality and availability of labor as their top concern.

The surveys are sent each month to 500 randomly selected Nebraska businesses. During January, 95 businesses responded to the Survey of Nebraska Business, for a response rate of 19%.

For more information, the full survey report is available on the Bureau of Business Research website.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC investigating possible COVID-19 vaccine-related death in Nebraska
File image
Lincoln pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of national program
Left: Tow trucks haul away the three vehicles involved in a crash at 84th and Adams Wednesday...
27-year-old arrested after wild Wednesday crime spree
Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on...
Mother, infant escape Lincoln trailer home fire
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

Latest News

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
For Black History Month, 10/11 NOW's Kamri Sylve sheds light on achievements Black Americans...
"Telling the Untold" - Dr. Rodney Wead
We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now